Lafayette police searching for looters who targeted Citi Trends discount store

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Lafayette police are on the hunt for those responsible for looting a local discount store.

Citi Trends on Northwest Evangeline Thruway was broken into and ransacked by multiple people over the weekend following a peaceful protest in the area.

“There was a big crowd running out of the store as officers responded to the looting call,” Sgt. Wayne Griffin said.

“Possibly 10 gunshots rang out and we later learned that two people were shot with non-life threatening injuries,” Griffin added.

He says two people are wanted for looting, and that another person is being sought for both fighting and looting.

All in all police say they were able to identify six of the people who were fighting.

“We got people fighting in the crowd and breaking into the store and that’s a bi concern,” Griffin added.

Griffin said police believe those who were causing the disturbance were not part of the protesters had assembled earlier in the day and left the area.

“We become concerned when it becomes a danger to public and property,” Griffin noted.