Lafayette Police searching for driver in fatal hit and run crash

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Lafayette Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened late Sunday on the Northeast Evangeline Thruway.

According to Police Spokesperson Cpl. Bridgette Dugas, officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of the Evangeline Thruway around 8:15 p.m. for a report of a body on the roadway.

She said police arrived and found the body near the RaceTrac gas station.

An initial investigation has revealed that the victim was a pedestrian.

So far, police have not identified the deceased and no details or a description of the vehicle involved in the crash has been released.

Developing story. Check back for details.

