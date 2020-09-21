Lafayette Police searching for dine-and-dash trio

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying and catching three suspects who allegedly fled a restaurant without paying for their meal.

On Sept. 20, the three suspects entered The Fiery Crab on Kaliste Saloom Road. Once completing eating their meal, the suspects left the business without paying for their meal that totaled $163.76.

If anyone has any information or can offer law enforcement any assistance, you are urged to contact Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS or by submitting your tip by using the P3 Tips Mobile App. All callers remain anonymous and can earn up to $1,000 cash reward.