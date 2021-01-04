UPDATE: Grandmother returns to pay bill after dine and dash at Fiery Crab

UPDATE: The grandmother of the four people behind an alleged dine-and-dash incident at a Lafayette seafood restaurant returned to the business two hours later at 9:21 p.m. and paid up, according to Fiery Crab restaurant manager Brody Pierriotte.

He said shortly after our story appeared on social media, the relative returned to pay the full bill of $184.91, and apologized on behalf of her grandkids.

Pierriotte said she advised him that the group had left their credit cards at home.

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Lafayette Police have put out a notice in search of a large group of people who skipped out on their restaurant bill Sunday afternoon.

According to police, a group of four people racked up a bill of more than $150 at Fiery Crab on Kaliste Saloom Road, and then left without paying.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS or by submitting your tip by using our P3 Tips Mobile App.

All callers remain anonymous and can earn up to $1,000.00 cash reward, police say.