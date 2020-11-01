Lafayette Police say they need help solving May 30 homicide on Joan Street

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Lafayette Police say they need the public’s help solving a May 30 homicide in the 500 block of Joan Street.

Public Information Officer Sgt. Wayne Griffin said in a press release Sunday that detectives have few leads in the case and are looking for new information.

The shooting happened around 11 p.m.

When police arrived, they located a male victim suffering from a single gunshot wound.

At the hospital, police say, the victim succumbed to his injuries and died.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Lafayette CrimeStoppers or dial 911.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Trending Stories

Sidebar