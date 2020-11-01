Lafayette Police say they need help solving May 30 homicide on Joan Street

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Lafayette Police say they need the public’s help solving a May 30 homicide in the 500 block of Joan Street.

Public Information Officer Sgt. Wayne Griffin said in a press release Sunday that detectives have few leads in the case and are looking for new information.

The shooting happened around 11 p.m.

When police arrived, they located a male victim suffering from a single gunshot wound.

At the hospital, police say, the victim succumbed to his injuries and died.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Lafayette CrimeStoppers or dial 911.