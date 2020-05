LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- One person was shot shortly before noon today near downtown Lafayette.

Lafayette Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Wayne Griffin said investigators arrived at about 11:40 a.m. at the corner of Johnston and Garfield streets.

The victim was found shot in the lower torso and has been taken to a nearby hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Lafayette police at the scene of a shooting that occurred shortly before 12 p.m. on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. (Logan Fuselier/KLFY)

The suspect fled the scene, Griffin said.

The scene is active at this time. This is a developing story.