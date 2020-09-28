Lafayette Police respond to shots fired call on Hopkins Street; two transported to hospital

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) A shooting in Lafayette Sunday night sent two people to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

It happened just after 9 p.m. in the 500 block of Hopkins Street.

According to the Lafayette Police command desk, officers responded to reports of shots fired and once on scene located two victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both victims were transported to a local hospital with what appears to be non-life threatening injuries, police said.

No suspect information was released and police did not say what led to the shooting.

