Lafayette Police respond to person with a gun at Acadiana Lanes; suspect taken to ground

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
lafayette_police_car_73902

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Lafayette Police responded to reports of a person with a gun at a business in the 3200 block of Ambassador Caffery Parkway.

As of midnight, there continues to be a strong police presence on scene at Acadiana Lanes.

The call came in just after 10:00 p.m., Public Information Officer Sgt. Wayne Griffin has confirmed.

KLFY has obtained some video below.

Several eyewitnesses tell us that a 14-year-old male was approached by police, taken to the ground, punched multiple times and tased.

We have a crew on scene and will keep you updated as details become available.

Griffin did not disclose any additional details.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Trending Stories

Sidebar