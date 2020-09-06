Lafayette Police respond to person with a gun at Acadiana Lanes; suspect taken to ground

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Lafayette Police responded to reports of a person with a gun at a business in the 3200 block of Ambassador Caffery Parkway.

As of midnight, there continues to be a strong police presence on scene at Acadiana Lanes.

The call came in just after 10:00 p.m., Public Information Officer Sgt. Wayne Griffin has confirmed.

KLFY has obtained some video below.

Several eyewitnesses tell us that a 14-year-old male was approached by police, taken to the ground, punched multiple times and tased.

We have a crew on scene and will keep you updated as details become available.

Griffin did not disclose any additional details.