Lafayette police request public’s assistance locating suspect who stole money out of food truck

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Lafayette police are searching for the person who allegedly unlocked a food truck after hours on W. Congress Street and stole an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police have released still photos of the suspect and the vehicle involved.





They say it happened on December 28 at approximately 11 pm on the corner of W. Congress and Rue de Belier.

Police say the suspect was traveling in a gold Saturn with a temporary license plate in the rear window and a second temporary license plate in the appropriate license plate area.

Additionally, police identified the vehicle as having steel rims on one side of the vehicle and black rims on the other.

Anyone with information or who can offer any assistance is urged to contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS or by submitting your tip by using our P3 Tips Mobile App.

All callers remain anonymous and can earn cash, police said.