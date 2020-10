LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Police are responding to reports of a person shot in the 900 block of W. Simcoe Street in Lafayette.

Police Spokesperson Sgt. Wayne Griffin said on scene police learned that a male juvenile victim had been transported to a local hospital by a family member, and is now listed in critical condition.

His age is unknown at this time, and police say they have no information on suspects.

