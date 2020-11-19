Lafayette Police on scene of shooting in parking lot at Northgate Mall

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) There is a heavy police presence tonight in the parking lot at the Northgate Mall near Planet Fitness.

Lafayette Police have confirmed that they were dispatched to the area on a report of shots fired.

One person was shot and has been transported to a local hospital, police said.

Several eyewitnesses tell KLFY that multiple people were fighting in the parking lot before shots rang out.

KLFY has a crew headed to the scene and will provide additional details as they become available.