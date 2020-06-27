Lafayette Police on scene of active death investigation

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Lafayette Police are on scene of a fatal shooting on Meadow Lane.

Public Information Officer Sgt. Wayne Griffin confirmed with News 10 that there is a heavy police presence in the 200 block of Meadow Lane in reference to a shooting.

He said when officers arrived, they found a male victim on the ground suffering with two gunshot wounds in the upper and lower torso.

Griffin said the victim was transported to a local hospital where he died.

The motive behind the shooting is unknown and no suspect information has been released.

Griffin said the victim is a white male who is approximately 37-years-old.