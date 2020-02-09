Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Lafayette Police Officer placed on leave following shooting

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) A Lafayette police officer is on administrative following a officer-involved shooting Saturday afternoon.

It happened around 1 p.m. on Macon Road.

According to Lafayette Police, officers responding to the scene located a male suspect in the 100 block of Macon Road.

“When one officer approached the male suspect, he pointed a handgun at the officer. The officer did discharge his firearm toward the suspect, but he did not strike him with any rounds. There are no injuries to report.” Corporal Bridgette Dugas said.

The suspect, 40-year-old Melvin Lainez of Lafayette, was charged with aggravated assault upon a peace officer, illegal discharge of a dangerous weapon and illegal carrying of a weapon.

According to Dugas, the officer involved has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation which is standard procedure when an officer discharges his/her weapon.

The investigation will be handled by the Lafayette Police Internal Affairs Section and the Criminal Investigations Division, Dugas said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

57°F Clear Feels like 57°
Wind
6 mph ESE
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 54F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
54°F A few passing clouds. Low 54F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Scattered Clouds

Crowley

58°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 58°
Wind
5 mph SE
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 53F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
54°F Mainly clear. Low 53F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Scattered Clouds

Opelousas

49°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 49°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 51F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
54°F Mainly clear. Low 51F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Clear

Breaux Bridge

59°F Clear Feels like 59°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 53F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
54°F A few passing clouds. Low 53F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Clear

New Iberia

54°F Clear Feels like 54°
Wind
5 mph SSE
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds overnight. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
52°F A few clouds overnight. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories