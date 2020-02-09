Lafayette Police Officer placed on leave following shooting

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) A Lafayette police officer is on administrative following a officer-involved shooting Saturday afternoon.

It happened around 1 p.m. on Macon Road.

According to Lafayette Police, officers responding to the scene located a male suspect in the 100 block of Macon Road.

“When one officer approached the male suspect, he pointed a handgun at the officer. The officer did discharge his firearm toward the suspect, but he did not strike him with any rounds. There are no injuries to report.” Corporal Bridgette Dugas said.

The suspect, 40-year-old Melvin Lainez of Lafayette, was charged with aggravated assault upon a peace officer, illegal discharge of a dangerous weapon and illegal carrying of a weapon.

According to Dugas, the officer involved has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation which is standard procedure when an officer discharges his/her weapon.

The investigation will be handled by the Lafayette Police Internal Affairs Section and the Criminal Investigations Division, Dugas said.