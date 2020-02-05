Lafayette Police: No evidence of shots fired on Madeline Street Tuesday night

Lafayette Police tell KLFY that they found no evidence of shots fired on Madeline Street near its intersection with N. Washington Street Tuesday night.

We received multiple calls in our newsroom regarding shots fired in the area, and reached out to the Lafayette Police Department Public Information Officer.

According to Corporal Bridgette Dugas, officers were dispatched to the area but on arrival were unable to determine that a shooting had occurred.

“We responded to the area around 7:25 p.m. in reference to shots fired, but nothing was located.” Dugas said.

Anyone with any additional information is asked to contact Lafayette Police.