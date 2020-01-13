Lafayette Police: Man slings golf club at driver in apparent road rage incident

Two people were arrested and issued misdemeanor summons following a Lafayette road rage incident that involved a golf club and pepper spray, Lafayette Police have confirmed.

It happened last week near the intersection of Pinhook and Kaliste Saloom Roads.

According to Corporal Bridgette Dugas, the male driver of an SUV was issued a misdemeanor summons for simple criminal damage to property, after a Lafayette City Marshal witnessed him get out of his vehicle and sling an iron golf club at a burgundy sedan, striking the drivers side door of the vehicle.

Dugas said the driver of the sedan was issued a misdemeanor summons for simple battery because he pepper-sprayed the driver of the SUV during the incident.

On Sunday night, KLFY spoke to the driver of the sedan who said the situation developed as he was attempting to exit the parking lot at Blue Cliff College and drive in the direction of Kaliste Saloom Road, but was forced to slam on his brakes due to oncoming traffic.

Makaven Williams, a recent graduate at Blue Cliff, said he was at school to pick up his diploma and as he was leaving out of the parking lot came into contact with the driver of SUV in traffic.

“The traffic was really bad, and I had to stop suddenly so I guess that made him mad,” Williams said. “He was angry, and sat on his his horn and starting using vulgarities.”

Eventually Williams said he was able to exit the parking lot, and decided to make a right turn onto James Comeaux Road, get out of the area and hope the situation was over.

But soon afterwards, he said, the driver pulled up behind him, got out of his vehicle and began walking towards his car.

Williams said he was not sure what the driver of the SUV had on his person or what he intended to do to him.

“I was in fear of my life and had to defend myself so I rolled down my window and aimed my pepper spray at him and pulled off.”

He said soon afterwards, the SUV driver gave chase forcing him into a business parking lot.

What was then caught on camera by multiple eyewitnesses and a Lafayette City Marshal was the driver of the SUV exit his vehicle and sling a golf club at Williams’ car.

Williams said he was able to maintain control and did not crash, and that he was not hurt.

When Williams gave his version of the story to police, he was arrested and and issued a summons to appear in court.

When asked how drivers should respond to road rage, Corporal Dugas urged everyone in this situation to contact police saying incidents such as this will not be tolerated.

Attempts to reach the driver of the SUV for comment were unsuccessful.