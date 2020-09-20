Lafayette Police: Man shot outside University Avenue convenience store, dies at hospital

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Lafayette Police are investigating a fatal shooting at a convenience store in the 800 block of University Avenue.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

Police say they received multiple reports of shots fired and once they arrived, located a male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he died, police said.

A still photo of a male suspect has been released by police.

Anyone who knows his whereabouts is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 232-TIPS or dial 911.

