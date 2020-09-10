Lafayette Police: Man runs to gas station on Evangeline Thruway after being shot, possibly in head

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) There is a strong police presence at the Shell gas station on the Evangeline Thruway as of 10 p.m. Wednesday after police say a man was shot, possibly in the head, in the 700 block of Priscilla Lane.

The victim, who remains unidentified, was able to run away after being shot and sought help at the gas station, where less than a month ago, Trayford Pellerin was shot and killed by police.

Sgt. Wayne Griffin said the victim was not at the gas station when the shooting happened, but was near it and ran there seeking help.

He said EMT’s arrived a short while later, and the victim was transported to a local hospital.

His condition is unknown, Griffin said.

The shooting is under investigation and police are asking anyone with information to contact local authorities or dial 911.