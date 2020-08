LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) A man was found unresponsive after he was shot at a hotel.

According to police, it happened Wednesday in the 2200 Blk of NE Evangeline Thruway.

When police arrived, they say, they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound and administered first aid until EMT’s arrived.

He was then transported to a local hospital, where his condition is unknown.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.