LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) A male driver in the parking lot of a Walmart lost control during a medical emergency and struck the the front entrance of the store, police said.

He was treated at the scene for non-life threatening injuries.

The incident happened around 3:00 p.m. at the Pinhook Road store, Police Spokesperson Cpl. Bridgette Dugas said.

She said no injuries were reported.