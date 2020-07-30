Lafayette Police looking for Walmart theft suspects

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Lafayette Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the pictured suspects.

According to a Facebook post, the suspects were involved in a theft incident that occurred at the Walmart located at 3142 Ambassador Caffery Parkway. The suspects left the scene in a white newer model Chevrolet Malibu.

If anyone has any information or can offer any assistance, you are urged to contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS.