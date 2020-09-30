Lafayette Police looking for suspect who used counterfeit money

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Lafayette Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect who used counterfeit money at a local business.

According to a Facebook post, Lafayette Police say the suspect tried to purchase items at the Family Dollar on Rue de Belier Rd. on Friday, Sept. 25 during the evening hours.

If anyone has any information or can offer law enforcement any assistance, you are urged to contact Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS or by submitting your tip by using the P3 Tips Mobile App. All callers remain anonymous and can earn up to $1,000 cash reward.