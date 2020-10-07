Lafayette police looking for suspect who allegedly stole ‘large amount of clothing’ from JC Penney store in mall

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Lafayette police are looking for a man who they say stole a ‘large amount of clothing’ from the JC Penney store in the Acadiana Mall.

It happened Monday when police say the suspect entered the store located 5725 Johnston Street, selected the clothes and then left without paying for the items.

Anyone with information on the suspect, or his whereabouts is urged to contact Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS or by submitting your tip by using our P3 Tips Mobile App.

All callers will remain anonymous and can earn up to $1k cash reward, police said.