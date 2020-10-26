Lafayette Police looking for man who distracted clerk and robbed cash register

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Police are looking for a man who distracted a convenience store clerk and then robbed the cash register.

According to the department’s Facebook, the suspect entered the convenience store in the 700 block of W. Congress St. and told the clerk the toilet in the restroom was broken. As the clerk left to handle the toilet, the suspect removed cash from the register and fled the scene.

If anyone has any information or can offer law enforcement any assistance, you are urged to contact Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS or by submitting your tip by using the P3 Tips Mobile App. All callers remain anonymous and can earn up to $1,000 cash reward.