LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Lafayette Police Department says it needs the public’s assistance in identifying the pictured suspect. He is wanted for an armed robbery that occurred on April 10. The suspect is described as a white male in his 30s. He has a tattoo on the left side of his neck.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of the suspect, please contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crimestoppers at 232-TIPS.