Lafayette Police issue 9 warnings during weekend compliance checks

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory says public safety is the reason behind the compliance enforcement checks.

He says the checks are an effort to communicate that there’s a safety protocol problem and it needs to be corrected.

“After we have these communications, we will enforce the law and it comes with a fine and jail time. We are prepared to enforce the law fully,” Guillory noted.



Lafayette Police say out 146 checks compliance conducted June 26 to 29th, nine businesses were issued warnings.

“Mostly, we’re finding employees who don’t have masks on. Once we tell them what needs to be done they quickly comply and take care of the violation,” Sgt. Wayne Griffin added.



Griffin says local law enforcement will do all it can to bring safety violators into compliance.

The LPD is conducting about 30-35 checks per day.



“We’re starting around noon and we are ending around 6pm. We are adjusting those hours for businesses that don’t fall in that time frame. Those are not concrete hours.” Griffin stated.



Guillory says the effort can’t just be a government lead initiative to help slow the resurgence of the virus.

“It starts with us. It starts with the individual and businesses; then we have a good partnership with state and local government,” Guillory said.