Lafayette Police investigating shooting on Carmel Drive

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Police are searching for a shooter after a woman was shot earlier tonight at around 6:45 p.m. in the 900 block of Carmel Drive.

Sgt. Paul Mouton said the victim was speaking with two people when one of them, a male, pulled out a gun and shot her in the chest. The suspect fled the scene prior to officers arriving.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and is listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to call Lafayette Police or Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS.