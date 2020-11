LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) There has been a shooting at a Lafayette park.

According to initial reports from police, shots were fired around 5 p.m. in Girard Park.

One person was shot in the lower abdomen and has been transported to a local hospital, Public Information Officer Sgt. Wayne Griffin has confirmed.

Griffin released no additional information.

KLFY will continue to follow this story throughout the evening and provide updates when they are available.