Lafayette Police investigating after large fight leads to shooting

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Lafayette police are searching for the suspects involved in a Sunday night fight that led to a shooting.

According to police Cpl. Bridgette Dugas, it happened on Sampson Street where a group of people were involved in a fight that led to a weapon being drawn and shots fired.

One person was struck by gunfire and had to be transported to a local hospital where his condition is listed as stable, police said.

Dugas said the victim is not being cooperative with detectives.

Lafayette police are now asking anyone with information on this shooting to contact them 337-232-TIPS or dial 911.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Trending Stories

Sidebar