Lafayette Police investigating after large fight leads to shooting

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Lafayette police are searching for the suspects involved in a Sunday night fight that led to a shooting.

According to police Cpl. Bridgette Dugas, it happened on Sampson Street where a group of people were involved in a fight that led to a weapon being drawn and shots fired.

One person was struck by gunfire and had to be transported to a local hospital where his condition is listed as stable, police said.

Dugas said the victim is not being cooperative with detectives.

Lafayette police are now asking anyone with information on this shooting to contact them 337-232-TIPS or dial 911.