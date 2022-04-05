This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — UPDATE, 4/5/2022, 11:04 a.m.: The lockdowns for Lafayette High and S.J. Montgomery Elementary were both lifted.

There is still no word on a suspect at this time.

ORIGINAL POST, 4/5/2022, 10:11 a.m.: Lafayette Police confirmed they are investigating a shots-fired call in the 700 block of Foreman Dr., one block away from S.J. Montgomery Elementary.

No injuries have been reported, according to police. News 10 crews heard the shots fired from our station on Eraste Landry Rd.

Lafayette High School and S.J. Montgomery Elementary confirmed they have been placed on lockdown as police investigate.

News 10’s Rodricka Taylor is on the scene. Details will be posted here as they become available.