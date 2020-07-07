Live Now
Lafayette police investigate shooting on Louisiana Avenue

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- A driver was shot inside a vehicle in a parking lot of an apartment complex Sunday night, police said.

Lafayette Police Department spokesman Sgt. Wayne Griffin said officers responded to the 1500 block of Louisiana Avenue at about 9:30 p.m.

The victim was struck in the wrist and the vehicle sustained several bullet holes before crashing into a dumpster.

The victim told investigators that as he crossed another vehicle traveling the opposite, the suspect shot several times.

Griffin said the victim sustained a non-life-threatening injury and was taken to a local hospital.

The suspect fled the scene prior to officers’ arrival, Griffin said.

This investigation is ongoing.

