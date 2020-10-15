UPDATE: 2 dead after late-night shooting in Moore Park

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Lafayette police are investigating a shooting at Moore Park that left two people dead.

The shooting took place in the park around 3 a.m. Police tell KLFY News 10 there was a party being held at the park that was attended by 300 people. A fight broke out that led to the shooting of four people.

Lafayette Police say the victims are 19-year-old Jakyrie Clark and 18-year-old Nathaniel Sharply, both of Lafayette. Two other people were injured in the incident. Authorities said Jamiya Mitchell, 20, of Lafayette, of Lafayette and Logan Thomas, 19, of Opelousas, were also injured in the shooting.

There are no suspects in custody at this time.