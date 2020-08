BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) -- President Donald Trump's announcement that unemployed individuals would see $400 per week in benefits has been amended by White House officials, according to Forbes. The result is that people in Louisiana may only see $300 in enhanced weekly unemployment benefits.

The President's original memorandum called for the federal government to cover 75% of a new $400 weekly benefit and for states to cover the cost of the remaining 25% (or $100). There was immediate backlash from state governors who scrambled to figure out how they would come up with the extra funds.