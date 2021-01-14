Lafayette PD releases photo of suspect in deadly, overnight shooting on 9th Street

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- UPDATE: Lafayette Police Department detectives need the public’s assistance in locating the suspect pictured below:

(Released by the Lafayette Police Department)

The suspect is described as a black male wearing a blue and white or camouflage shirt, white jogger pants that had a black stripe down the side, a black beanie and dark-colored shoes.

If anyone has any information or can offer any assistance, you are urged to contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS

The victim in the deadly shooting has been identified as 26-year-old Derrick Williams, of Lafayette.

ORIGINAL: The Lafayette Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Thursday morning.

The shooting happened in the 100 block of 9th Street. Upon arrival, officers learned that the victim was transported by an acquaintance to a local hospital. Witnesses advised responding officers that the suspect fled on foot from the scene.

The suspect suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his lower abdomen and is listed in critical condition.

This is an ongoing investigation.