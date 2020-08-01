Lafayette Police identify motorcyclist killed in Friday night crash

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Ambassador Caffery Parkway Friday night, police confirmed Saturday.

Lafayette Police have identified the deceased as 30-year-old Emile Belcito of Baton Rouge.

Police say the crash involved a motorcycle and SUV which were both traveling eastbound in the 5500 block of Ambassador Caffery Pkwy around 7:30 p.m.

For unknown reasons, police say, the driver of the motorcycle struck the rear of the SUV.

Officers and medical personnel arrived a short time later and began first aid measures, police said.

Belcito left the scene in critical condition and then later succumbed to his injuries.

An investigation is ongoing.

