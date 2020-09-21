Lafayette police ID woman killed by drunk driver on Evangeline Thruway

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Lafayette police have identified the woman who was killed Saturday night in a crash with a suspected drunk driver on the Evangeline Thruway Frontage Road.

According to police, 39-year-old Jasmun Ozenne was waiting to cross the roadway with her three children when she was struck by a vehicle driven by 60-year-old Preston Edward of Lafayette.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Her 6-year-old son was also struck and killed.

According to police, Edward was arrested and charged with 2 counts vehicular homicide and 1 count OWI and was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center with a $155k bond.

Ozenne’s two surviving children were taken to the hospital for observation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Trending Stories

Sidebar