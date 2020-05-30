Lafayette Police searching for suspect in shooting incident on Poydras St.

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A victim is in stable condition after Lafayette Police say they received a single gunshot wound to the torso in the early morning hours today, and they’re searching for the person responsible.

Lafayette Police Public Information Officer Sgt. Wayne Griffin said a warrant has been issued for Nathaniel Zeno for one count of illegal discharge of a firearm and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon.

Police responded to the shooting at around 3 a.m. this morning, though the suspect had fled before police arrived. The victim was taken to a local hospital.

The investigation is ongoing. If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Mr. Zeno, they are urged to contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS.