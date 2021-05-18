Lafayette Police, fire respond to over 300 calls for service during Monday storms

Lafayette, La. (KLFY) According to the Lafayette Consolidated Government, police and fire crews responded to 341 weather-related calls.

LCG Spokesperson Jamie Angelle said between 6:00 p.m. Monday and 6:00 a.m. Tuesday, fire crews responded to 32 calls of stalled vehicles and six calls requesting rescue residents inside their homes.

The Lafayette Police Department, he said, responded to 123 calls of stalled vehicles, 34 calls of downed hazardous wires and 33 calls were related to water in homes or vehicles with a person inside.

Additionally, Angelle said, police responded to 12 traffic crashes.

No fatalities were reported.