Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Lafayette Police find man shot after responding to disturbance call

Local
Posted: / Updated:

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- UPDATE: An arrest has been made in a shooting that took place Wednesday afternoon in the 2400 block of W. Pinhook Road.

According to Lafayette Police, 21-year-old Dempsey Jones Jr. of Carencro, surrendered to authorities at the Lafayette Police Department.

Jones was transported to the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center. He faces one count of attempted second degree murder.

Police say the victim remains at local hospital. As on Friday, Nov. 1, he was listed in stable condition, authorities said.

ORIGINAL: A 22-year-old man is in critical condition following a shooting Wednesday afternoon.

It happened around 2 p.m. when police say they responded to the 200 block of Merchants Blvd. to a reported disturbance outside an apartment complex. 

There they located the victim who was then transported to a local hospital.

Moments prior to the disturbance call police say they received a call of shots fired in the parking lot of a local business in the 2400 block of W. Pinhook Road.

It was then determined that both calls involved the same party, police said.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are currently under investigation and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to call Lafayette Police or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

67°F Clear Feels like 67°
Wind
10 mph SW
Humidity
45%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 54F. Winds light and variable.
50°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 54F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Crowley

65°F Clear Feels like 65°
Wind
7 mph SW
Humidity
51%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 53F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
50°F Partly cloudy. Low 53F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
5 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

62°F Clear Feels like 62°
Wind
5 mph WSW
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 51F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
50°F Some clouds. Low 51F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

66°F Clear Feels like 66°
Wind
9 mph WSW
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 52F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
50°F Partly cloudy. Low 52F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

67°F Clear Feels like 67°
Wind
13 mph W
Humidity
51%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
49°F Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories