Lafayette (KLFY) – Lafayette Police responded to a shooting in the 2500 block of W. Congress Street. A 20-year-old man was shot by an unknown suspect. It happened around 2:18 a.m. Sunday morning.

According to police, the suspect produced a weapon and discharged it striking the victim. The victim was transported to an area hospital and is listed in critical condition.

Lafayette Police is urging anyone with any information to please contact us or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.