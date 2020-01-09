Lafayette Police Department’s interim chief speaks

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- We’re hearing for the first time from the interim police chief at the Lafayette Police department. Lieutenant Scott Morgan, a 25-year police veteran, says he will use this temporary time leading the force, and getting things in order for the next chief.

Morgan says he will use his time as chief to review the department’s standards and budget, and get things in place.

“I want the public to know, I’m not going to reinvent the wheel at the police department. I’m not trying to come in and make massive changes. If there’s changes to be made, that will be with the next chief that’s appointed. My job is to get things in order to pass along to the next chief,” said Morgan.

Morgan was previously assigned to the Watch Commander Office, coordinating officers in the field. He was appointed interim chief by new Mayor-President Josh Guillory when he took office Monday. Former police chief Toby Aguillard resigned the same day, to avoid the disruption and stress of a legal battle to keep his job. Guillory asked Aguillard to resign or be fired, in order to find a new chief. Guillory indicated he wanted better leadership for the department.



Morgan says he will not judge the previous administration, but says he wants the police department to build on the positive efforts already in place.



“I hope to have more officers. I hope to have more officers out on the road. If I can utilize those officers on the road, I will. I want the community to feel safe. I want them to feel comfortable doing business in town, and living here. That’s the overall objective is to make everyone feel safe. That’s outside the building.”

Morgan says he will not apply for the chief position.