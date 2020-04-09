Lafayette Police Department urges residents comply to stay-at-home order during holiday weekend

LAFAYETTE, La. (Public statement from LPD)- The Lafayette Police Department is urging Lafayette Parish citizens to adhere to the governor’s emergency order and proclamations and stay home this holiday weekend.

Though holidays are a time to spend with family and friends, it is of the utmost importance that we continue to practice social distancing during this public health emergency. This will help slow the spread of COVID-19 in our community.

Please avoid gatherings of 10 or more people.

The department is asking the citizens of Lafayette to stay home unless picking up food, medications, or reporting to an essential job.

As a reminder, for general information about COVID-19, call 211. To speak with a medical professional to determine if a visit to a local screening site is necessary, call 311.

For emergency services, contact 911.

“Thank you and have a happy and safe holiday weekend,” the department said.