Lafayette Police Department to reopen front lobby Monday

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) On Monday, May 18, the Lafayette Police Department’s front lobby will reopen for business.

The police department is located at 900 E. University Avenue.

Police ask residents to continue to practice social distancing while inside the lobby, and those who feel sick should stay home. Additionally,

· Only two individuals will be allowed in the front lobby at a time

· There will be no fingerprinting services

· Anyone entering the front lobby must be wearing a mask

The hours and days of operation will be Monday through Friday 8 am – 5 pm. The front lobby will be closed on weekends and holidays.