Lafayette Police: Comments about threats against mayor and added security mischaracterized

LAFAYETTE, La. (Daily Advertiser) — A Lafayette Police spokesperson said there are no current threats against Mayor-President Josh Guillory and his security detail will continue to monitor and accompany him.

The statement comes after reports that Guillory faced recent threats and received additional security as a result.

The reports noted Guillory would receive dignitary protection detail to monitor his home and to accompany him after threats made recently. Police spokesman Sgt. Wayne Griffin was quoted as saying “the Lafayette Police Department takes these threats seriously” and “threatening a public official is illegal and punishable by law.”

Related Content LPD: Mayor-President Josh Guillory given security detail following recent threats Video

When contacted Thursday morning, Guillory spokesman Jamie Angelle declined to discuss security issues related to the mayor.

“Safety and security protocols for elected officials are confidential,” he said.

Angelle said he was not aware of reports of threats until he began receiving phone calls Thursday.

Griffin, who is one of the candidates Guillory is considering for police chief, later said the reports mischaracterized the situation. He said there are no threats against Guillory and no additional security accompanying him, although the mayor is using routine security details.

For the remainder of this article, visit our media partners at The Daily Advertiser.