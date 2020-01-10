Lafayette Police Chief Toby Aguillard accepted $70,000 settlement to resign

LAFAYETTE, La. (The Advertiser) — Former Lafayette Police Department Chief Toby Aguillard received $70,000 to resign from his job Monday after initially saying he would fight a firing by new Mayor-President Josh Guillory.

Aguillard was asked by Guillory on Dec. 12 to resign and told he would be fired when the new mayor-president took office Monday. A settlement agreement with the new mayor-president released by Lafayette Consolidated Government on Friday revealed that Aguillard agreed to leave his position at LPD for $70,000, more than half his annual salary.

Aguillard was not immediately available for comment Friday afternoon.

