Lafayette Police Chief Toby Aguillard resigns

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Officials with the Lafayette Police Department confirm that Chief Toby Aguillard has resigned his position effective immediately.

The move comes after Mayor-President Josh Guillory, who was just sworn into office today, made it known that he wanted a leadership change in the department.

LPD Lt. Scott Morgan has been named as interim chief. Morgan said he has no intention to seek the permanent chief’s position.

Aguillard sent out the following statement:

After careful thought and prayerful reflection, I have to resign as Chief of Police of Lafayette, effective January 6, 2020. I will forever be grateful for having had the opportunity to lead one of the finest police departments in our country.

Lafayette’s history has proved that a legal battle between the chief of police and a newly-elected mayor causes disruption and stress among the officers, the parties involved and the citizens. I have no desire to be part of such turmoil. I hope that my resigning will allow the department and the community to move forward.

Know that I hav developed a deep admiration for the men and women of the Lafayette Police Department and I will continue to pray for their safety and success.

I sincerely thank the citizens of Lafayette for their support and I look forward to staying here in Acadiana with my family for years to come.

— Lafayette Police Chief Toby Aguillard

