Lafayette Police Chief: Second search ends with six more applying to lead department

The second search for a new Lafayette police chief ended this week, with six more candidates applying to lead the department under fire after officers killed a Black man and protesters responded by demanding accountability and change.

Lafayette’s Fire and Police Civil Service Board voted unanimously to reopen the search for a new police chief on Aug. 12 after Mayor-President Josh Guillory said in July that he wanted a larger pool of applicants than the four who applied in the first search.

The job was posted again on Aug. 17.

“I’m not going to rush through on the first batch. I’m hopeful, for our people, for our administration, for our police department, that the magic person is right there in round one, and they may be,” Guillory stated previously.

Guillory said he was concerned the coronavirus pandemic would derail the search and contribute to a smaller pool of applicants for the position.

Lt. Scott Morgan has served as interim chief since Guillory forced out Chief Toby Aguillard in Janurary. Since the killing of Pellerin on Aug. 21, the department has come under scrutiny with Morgan at the helm.

Multiple officers responding to a call about a man with a knife opened fire with at least 17 shots, hitting Pellerin 10 times at close range, an independent autopsy found.

