Lafayette Police charge woman who admitted to looting at Walgreens store during hurricane

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) A 25-year-old woman has been charged with one count of looting during Hurricane Delta.

According to Lafayette police, Meah Morgan Effie Basco is accused of entering the Walgreens store on Johnston Street in the early morning hours of October 10 through glass doors that had been broken by high winds.

Public Information Officer Sgt. Wayne Griffin said Basco left the store with a handful of items.

She then returned to the scene hours later to confess, Griffin said.

He said police are looking at surveillance video to determine if there were any other persons involved in the crime.