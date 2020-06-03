Lafayette Police aware of disturbing video of driver with kid in car who drove past weekend rally with gun on lap

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) An investigation has been opened after Lafayette Police were alerted to what some are referring to as a disturbing social media post of a driver with a kid in car, and a gun in plain sight, who shot video as he drove along Johnston Street near University Avenue Sunday.

Happening at the same time was a peaceful rally and protest against police brutality.

“The optics of the post are disturbing,” Lafayette Police Public Information Officer Sgt. Wayne Griffin said.

“Whoever this is, had a kid in the car with a gun in plain view and was filming people who were at a rally and march to honor George Floyd.”

The video, shared on an Instagram account, has been deleted but not before it was captured by many who found it disturbing.

“ATTENTION LAFAYETTE THIS IS FOR YOUR SAFETY‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️ If you know this man please speak up. Call the number and report this,” the post caption read.

The child in the vehicle could be heard in the video amazed at the crowd size.

“Wow, why are there so many people out there.”

The video then shows what appears to be a small handgun on the driver’s lap.

Griffin said a detective has been assigned to the case to determine if any laws were broken.

He said while it is legal to travel with a gun in a vehicle, “again, its the optics, this just looks bad.”