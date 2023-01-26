LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Lafayette police have identified a woman who they say stole a pair of high-priced sunglasses from Dillards in the Acadiana Mall.

Police have put out a warrant for Nykeesha Boudoin on the charge of felony theft.

She is accused of stealing a pair of Versace sunglasses from the retailer in early January.

Public Information Officer Sgt. Robin Green said Boudoin also ruined two additional pairs of the same brand sunglasses while attempting to remove the security tag.

The total value of the damaged and stolen items is over $1,000, Green said.

She was accompanied by a male accomplice, Jerald A. Lewis, who is also wanted for felony theft, Green said.

Anyone with information on the duo’s whereabouts is asked to call Lafayette Police or Crime Stoppers at 337-232-TIPS (8477).