Lafayette Police: 22-year-old man charged with attempted 2nd degree murder

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) A man wanted for attempted second degree murder is now in custody.

According to Lafayette Police, 22-year-old Marlon Woods was apprehended by the Western District of Louisiana’s US Marshal Violent Offender Task Force and charged with attempted 2nd degree murder and illegal use of a dangerous weapon.

Woods arrest stem from a shooting incident on June 3 in the 100 block of Harrison Street where a female victim was shot.

Police say the victim was able to drive away from the scene and met officers at a nearby location.

She was treated on the scene for a non-life threatening injury, police said.

